CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS REQUEST FOR BID (BEST VALUE) RFB 23-0017

By
News Staff
-
0
City of Duncanville logo

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS
REQUEST FOR BID
(BEST VALUE)

RFB 23-0017
STREET MILL & OVERLAY PROGRAM

The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed bids from qualified contractors for the Street Mill & Overlay Program. Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. and publicly opened at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at City Hall.

The RFB package is available only online at: https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home and there is no fee for accessing or participating in the bidding process.

Chief Procurement Officer
purchasing@duncanvilletx.gov

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.