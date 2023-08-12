CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS
REQUEST FOR BID
(BEST VALUE)
RFB 23-0017
STREET MILL & OVERLAY PROGRAM
The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed bids from qualified contractors for the Street Mill & Overlay Program. Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. and publicly opened at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at City Hall.
The RFB package is available only online at: https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home and there is no fee for accessing or participating in the bidding process.
Chief Procurement Officer
purchasing@duncanvilletx.gov