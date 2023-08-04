CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS REQUEST FOR BID (BEST VALUE) RFB 23-0002 & RFB 23-0022

Facebook

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS

REQUEST FOR BID

(BEST VALUE)

RFB 23-0002

WATER MAIN

REPLACEMENT WREN AVE. & ORIOLE BLVD.

The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed bids from qualified contractors for the replacement of an existing 8” water line in Wren Ave. from Oriole Blvd. to Winding Trail, with a 12” water line. Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. and publicly opened at 2:30 P.M. on Friday, September 1, 2023, at City Hall.

The RFB package is available only online at:

https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home and there is no fee for accessing or participating in the bidding process.

Chief Procurement Officer

purchasing@duncanvilletx.go

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS

REQUEST FOR BID

(BEST VALUE)

RFB 23-0022

SUMMIT PUMP STATION GENERATOR.

The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed bids from qualified contractors for a stand-by generator for the Summit Pump Station. Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. and publicly opened at 2:30 P.M. on Friday, August 31, 2023, at City Hall.

The RFB package is available only online at:

https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home and there is no fee for accessing or participating in the bidding process.

Chief Procurement Officer

purchasing@duncanvilletx.go