CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, REQUEST FOR BID RFB 24-0008

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS REQUEST FOR BID RFB 24-0008

SOFTWOOD DR. SANITARY SEWER AERIAL CROSSING REPAIR

The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed bids from qualified contractors for the Softwood Dr. Sanitary Sewer Aerial Crossing Repair. Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. and publicly opened at 2:30 P.M. on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at City Hall.

The RFB package is available only online at:

https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home and the City of Duncanville’s home page at

https://www.duncanvilletx.gov/city_hall/departments/procurement_and_contracting/current_procurement_opportunities. There is no fee for accessing or participating in the bidding process.

Chief Procurement Officer

purchasing@duncanvilletx.gov