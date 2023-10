CITY OF DUNCANVILLE – ORDINANCES WITH PENALTIES 2462, 2463, 24652482, 2483

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE – ORDINANCES WITH PENALTIES

October 12, 2023

ORDINANCE 2462

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE EXISTING PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT TO GRANT A SPECIFIC USE PERMIT TO ALLOW FOR SHORT-TERM RENTAL ON REAL PROPERTY LOCATED ON SANTA FE VILLAGE SEC 1 REV, BLOCK E, LOT 13, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 502 SAN PEDRO AVENUE, CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR SPECIAL CONDITIONS, IF ANY; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (January 3, 2023)

ORDINANCE 2463

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE EXISTING PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT TO GRANT A SPECIFIC USE PERMIT “SUP” FOR A CARPORT WITH SPECIAL CONDITIONS FOR REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS LOT 29, BLOCK A, GREENSTONE ESTATES MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1514 NATALIE LANE, DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, EXHIBIT A; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

(January 3, 2023)

ORDINANCE 2465

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, TO AMEND THE EXISTING “LR-2” LOCAL RETAIL-2 ZONING ON BLOCK A, TRACT 15, FAIRMEADOWS 10 ADDITION, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 626 ORIOLE BOULEVARD, TO INCLUDE AN “SUP” SPECIFIC USE PERMIT TO ALLOW A PARTY/EVENT FACILITY (INDOOR ONLY) IN THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE SITE PLAN AND FLOOR PLAN, WHICH IS ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN AS EXHIBITS “B” AND “C; PROVIDING SPECIAL CONDITIONS; PROVIDING A REPEALING. CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (January 3, 2023)

ORDINANCE 2482

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, RECINDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BE AND THE SAME HEREBY REVOKE A SPECIAL USE PERMIT “SUP” FOR AN ADULT DAY CARE FOR REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 707 CENTER RIDGE ROAD, DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS AND MORE PARTICULARLY IN EXHIBIT “A”, ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF; PROVIDING SPECIAL CONDITIONS; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND ($2,000.00) DOLLARS FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (July 18, 2023)

ORDINANCE 2483

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, RECINDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BE AND THE SAME HEREBY REVOKE A SPECIAL USE PERMIT “SUP” FOR SPECIAL EVENTS CENTER (ORDINANCE NO. 2371) ON PROPERTY CURRENTLY ZONED AS DOWNTOWN DUNCANVILLE DISTRICT LOCATED AT 134 N. MAIN STREET, DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS AND MORE PARTICULARLY IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF; PROVIDING SPECIAL CONDITIONS; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND ($2,000.00) DOLLARS FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (July 18, 2023)