City of Duncanville Ordinances 2456, 2458, 2460, 2461

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE – ORDINANCES WITH PENALTIES

JULY 28, 2023

2456 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING’ THE EXISTING NEIGHBORHOOD OFFICE/RETAIL “NOR” DISTRICT ZONING TO INCLUDE A PLANNED DEVELOPMENT “PD” ON REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS LOT 1-R, BLOCK 15A, IRWIN-KEASLER RED BIRD ADDITION UNIT #4, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 700 WEST CAMP WISDOM ROAD, DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, EXHIBIT A; PROVIDING FOR SPECIAL CONDITIONS; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (OCTOBER 18, 2022)

2458 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE EXISTING SF-13 SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT TO GRANT A SPECIFIC USE PERMIT TO ALLOW FOR SHORT-TERM RENTAL ON REAL PROPERTY LOCATED ON HUNTINGTON PARK 1ST, BLOCK A, LOT 1, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 919 GREEN HILLS ROAD, CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR’ SPECIAL CONDITIONS, IF ANY; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (OCTOBER 18, 2022)

2460 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE EXISTING SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT (SF-13) TO GRANT A SPECIFIC USE PERMIT “SUP” FOR A CARPORT WITH SPECIAL CONDITIONS FOR REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS LOT 5, BLOCK 2, GREEN HILLS 5TH INST 3RD SEC MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1203 GREEN HILLS DRIVE, DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, EXHIBIT A; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (NOVEMBER 15, 2022)

2461 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY CHANGING THE EXISTING ZONING FROM LOCAL OFFICE/RETAIL “LOR” DISTRICT ZONING TO A PLANNED DEVELOPMENT “PD” ON APPROXIMATELY 7.5+/- ACRES OF REAL PROPERTY WHEATLAND PLAZA SHOPPING CENTER, BLOCK 1, LOT A & ABANDONED ALLEY, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 402 EAST WHEATLAND ROAD, DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, AS DESCRIBED AND DEPICTED ON EXHIBITS “A” AND “A-1” ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE SITE PLAN WHICH IS ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN AS EXHIBIT “B”; PROVIDING FOR DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS; PROVIDING A LANDSCAPE PLAN, ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN AS EXHIBIT “C;” PROVIDING FOR SUB-AREA DEVELOPMENT ZONES FOR HEIGHTS AS ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN AS EXHIBIT “D”; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (DECEMBER 6, 2022)

2462 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE EXISTING PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT TO GRANT A SPECIFIC USE PERMIT TO ALLOW FOR SHORT-TERM RENTAL ON REAL PROPERTY LOCATED ON SANTA FE VILLAGE SEC 1 REV, BLOCK E, LOT 13, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 502 SAN PEDRO AVENUE, CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR’ SPECIAL CONDITIONS, IF ANY; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (JANUARY 3, 2023)

2463 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE EXISTING PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT TO GRANT A SPECIFIC USE PERMIT “SUP” FOR A CARPORT WITH SPECIAL CONDITIONS FOR REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS LOT 29, BLOCK A, GREENSTONE ESTATES MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1514 NATALIE LANE, DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, EXHIBIT A; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (JANUARY 3, 2023)

2465 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, TO AMEND THE EXISTING “LR-2” LOCAL RETAIL-2 ZONING ON BLOCK A, TRACT 15, FAIRMEADOWS 10 ADDITION, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 626 ORIOLE BOULEVARD, TO INCLUDE AN “SUP” SPECIFIC USE PERMIT TO ALLOW A PARTY/EVENT FACILITY (INDOOR ONLY) IN THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE SITE PLAN AND FLOOR PLAN, WHICH IS ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN AS EXHIBITS “B” AND “C; PROVIDING SPECIAL CONDITIONS; PROVIDING A REPEALING’ CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (JANUARY 3, 2023)

2468 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY REPEALING ORDINANCE NO. 1462, WHICH ESTABLISHED GRANTED A CHANGE OF ZONING FROM COMMERCIAL DISTRICT TO PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT AND IS HEREBY ESTABLISHED TO PROVIDE WITH A NEW PLANNED DEVELOPMENT TO BE USED FOR SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL PURPOSES, FOR REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS LOT 1R1, BLOCK 1 OF THE JAYNES MEMORIAL ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE TEXAS, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 803 S. COCKRELL HILL ROAD, DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, (THE “PROPERTY”). EXHIBITS ‘A’ AND ‘B’; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (MARCH 7, 2023)

2469 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING PD 1462 TO COMMERCIAL 1 ON THE PROPERTY FORMERLY DESCRIBED AS BLOCK 1, LOT 2A OF THE MEADOWWOOD ADDITION WHICH IS NOW PART OF BLOCK 1, LOT 1R, OF THE JAYNES MEMORIAL ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE TEXAS, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 809 S. COCKRELL HILL ROAD, DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, (THE “PROPERTY”). EXHIBITS ‘A’ AND ‘B’, WHICH ARE ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (MARCH 7, 2023)

2472 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE CHANGE ZONING FROM SF-10, SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT ZONING TO LOCAL OFFICE RETAIL DISTRICT ON REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS LOT 2R, BLOCK A, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1703 SOUTH MAIN STREET, DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (MAY 2, 2023)

2473 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE EXISTING DD, DOWNTOWN DUNCANVILLE DISTRICT TO LOR, LOCAL OFFICE RETAIL DISTRICT ON PROPERTY LOCATED AT 609 AND 611 SOUTH MAIN STREET, DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, DESCRIBED AS RICHARD F HALE ABST 566 PG 080 TR 18; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (APRIL 18, 2023)

2475 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES BY AMENDING CHAPTER 2 “ADMINISTRATION”, BY ADDING ARTICLE V “PROCUREMENT”; PROVIDING A PENALTY CLAUSE; SEVERABILITY CLAUSE AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (APRIL 18, 2023)

2478 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES BY AMENDING APPENDIX A, ARTICLE III, SECTION 3.03, RESIDENTIAL USES, ACCESSORY AND RESIDENTIAL USES BY REMOVING THE REQUIREMENT FOR SPECIAL USE PERMIT; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (MAY 2, 2023)

2481 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE EXISTING DD,

DOWNTOWN DUNCANVILLE DISTRICT TO LOR, LOCAL OFFICE RETAIL DISTRICT ON PROPERTY LOCATED AT 210 AND 214 SOUTH MAIN STREET, DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS,

DESCRIBED AS AMG MERRILL ABST 884, PG 075, TR 47, 48 & PT TR 43 ACS 0.834 AND AMG MERRILL ABST 884, PG 075, TR 42 ACS 0.4400; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (JULY 18, 2023)

2482 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, RECINDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BE AND THE SAME HEREBY REVOKE A SPECIAL USE PERMIT “SUP” FOR AN ADULT DAY CARE FOR REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 707 CENTER RIDGE ROAD, DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS AND MORE PARTICULARLY IN EXHIBIT “A”, ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF; PROVIDING SPECIAL CONDITIONS; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND ($2,000.00) DOLLARS FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (JULY 18, 2023)

2483 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, RECINDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BE AND THE SAME HEREBY REVOKE A SPECIAL USE PERMIT “SUP” FOR SPECIAL EVENTS CENTER (ORDINANCE NO. 2371) ON PROPERTY CURRENTLY ZONED AS DOWNTOWN DUNCANVILLE DISTRICT LOCATED AT 134 N. MAIN STREET, DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS AND MORE PARTICULARLY IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF; PROVIDING SPECIAL CONDITIONS; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND ($2,000.00) DOLLARS FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (JULY 18, 2023)