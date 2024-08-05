City of Duncanville NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL ZONING FILE #2024-07

Facebook

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL

ZONING FILE #2024-07

A public hearing will be held before the City Council on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Shawkat Albess, Applicant, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of “Banquet or Event Center” on Grace Properties, Block A, Lot 1, ACS 2.001, more commonly known as 119 East Danieldale Road, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.

The subject property is located within the LOR, Local Office Retail district. Per Sec. 3.03, Permitted Use Chart, the use “Banquet or Event Center” requires the approval of a Specific Use Permit to operate within LOR zoning.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the City Secretary, Chiquita Taylor, or to Victor M. Barrera, Director of Economic Development, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Chiquita Taylor,

City Secretary

Victor M. Barrera,

Director of Economic Development