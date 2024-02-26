City of Duncanville Hosts Spectacular Solar Eclipse Festival: Dark In The Park

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is thrilled to announce Dark in the Park, an

exhilarating Solar Eclipse Festival on Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and

continuing Monday, April 8, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. This eagerly anticipated two-day event, set to coincide with the 2024 solar eclipse, promises an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike.

Prepare for a festival filled with excitement and celestial wonder! On Sunday, April 7, 2024, join us as we kick off the festivities with our tailgate party! Come enjoy the electrifying sounds of The Emerald City Band. This will be a live performance from a band known for their performances at the White House and Super Bowl XLV. Alongside live entertainment, attendees can explore vendors offering unique goods and services and indulge in family-friendly activities, including a thrilling zipline adventure against a night sky.

As anticipation builds, Dark in the Park will continue with a Solar Eclipse Watch Party on

Monday, April 8, 2024. When the Park opens to allow attendees to secure their ideal spot for witnessing the solar eclipse, a talented DJ will keep the energy high with an eclectic mix of tunes. Vendors and family activities will ensure there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, free eclipse sunglasses will be provided to the first 2,500 attendees for a safe and enjoyable viewing experience.

“The City of Duncanville is thrilled to host Dark in the Park and welcome the community and visitors to Armstrong Park for this extraordinary celebration,” said Barry L. Gordon, Mayor of Duncanville. “With live music, thrilling activities, and the rare opportunity to witness a solar eclipse in person, this will be a wonderful occasion to come together as a community to marvel at the wonders of the universe.”

“Duncanville is perfectly situated in the path of the 2024 total solar eclipse,” said Duncanville City Manager Douglas E. Finch. “Our team saw this rare event as yet another opportunity to create an experience with Dark in the Park that residents and visitors will remember fondly for years to come.”

Come be a part of this extraordinary event! Mark your calendars for Dark in the Park and

prepare to witness the magic of the solar eclipse in the heart of Duncanville.

For more information, please contact Angela Owens at (972) 780-5094

or Angela.Owens@DuncanvilleTX.gov.