City of Duncanville AMENDED NOTICE NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT AND MEMBERS

AMENDED NOTICE NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT AND MEMBERS

The Zoning Board of Adjustment and Board Members have scheduled a public hearing on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas. The purpose of the hearing is to discuss how to properly present the meeting and answer the Board’s questions.

We extend a warm invitation to all interested parties to attend the Zoning Board of Adjustments meeting.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Kristin Downs

Interim| City Secretary

Mark Hardin

Building Official