City of DeSoto SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFQ-2024-020 BID TITLE: PUBLIC ART MURAL

SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFQ-2024-020

DUE DATE: August 30, 2024 at 12:00 PM

BID TITLE: PUBLIC ART MURAL

The City of DeSoto, Texas is accepting sealed qualifications for Public Art Mural

Sealed qualifications will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115 until 12:00 P.M. on August 30, 2024. Any qualifications received after 12:00 P.M. on August 30, 2024, regardless of the mode of delivery, shall be returned unopened.

Solicitation and other qualification documents can be downloaded from www.publicpurchase.com or requested from the Purchasing Division via email Procurement@desototexas.gov. The City is not responsible for any vendor’s cost associated with the preparation of qualifications documents.

The City of DeSoto reserves the right to reject any or all qualifications, in whole or part, to waive any informality in any qualification or accept qualifications which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of DeSoto.