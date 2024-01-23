City of DeSoto SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFQ-2024-009

Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFQ-2024-009

DUE DATE: February 2, 2024 at 12:00 P.M.

BID TITLE: SUPERVISORY CONTROL & DATA ACQUISITION (SCADA) SUPPORT

The City of DeSoto, Texas is accepting sealed qualifications for Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA) Support

Sealed qualifications will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115 until 12:00 P.M. on February 2, 2024. Any qualifications received after 12:00 P.M. on February 2, 2024, regardless of the mode of delivery, shall be returned unopened.

Solicitation and other qualification documents can be downloaded from www.publicpurchase.com or requested from the Purchasing Division via email BRidings@desototexas.gov. The City is not responsible for any vendor’s cost associated with the preparation of qualification documents.

The City of DeSoto reserves the right to reject any or all qualifications, in whole or part, to waive any informality in any qualifications or accept qualifications which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of DeSoto.