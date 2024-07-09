Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFQ-2024-018

DUE DATE: July 25, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. Central Time (CT)

BID TITLE: Material Testing for DeSoto McCowan Aquatics & Recreation Center

The City of DeSoto, Texas is accepting sealed qualifications for Material Testing for DeSoto McCowan Aquatics & Recreation Center

Sealed qualifications will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115 until 12:00 P.M. CT on July 25, 2024. Any qualifications received after 12:00 P.M. on July 25, 2024, regardless of the mode of delivery, shall be returned unopened.

Statement of Work and other qualifications documents can be downloaded from www.publicpurchase.com. The City is not responsible for any vendor’s cost associated with the preparation of qualifications documents.

The City of DeSoto reserves the right to reject any or all qualifications, in whole or part, to waive any informality in any qualifications or accept qualificaitons which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of DeSoto.