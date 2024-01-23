Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFP-2024-010

DUE DATE: January 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM

BID TITLE: BMX TRACK OPERATOR

The City of DeSoto, Texas is accepting sealed proposals for BMX Track Operator

Sealed proposals will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115 until 12:00 P.M. on January 29, 2024. Any proposals received after 12:00 P.M. on January 29, 2024, regardless of the mode of delivery, shall be returned unopened.

Solicitation and other proposal documents can be downloaded from www.publicpurchase.com or requested from the Purchasing Division via email BRidings@desototexas.gov. The City is not responsible for any vendor’s cost associated with the preparation of proposal documents.

The City of DeSoto reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, in whole or part, to waive any informality in any proposal or accept proposals which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of DeSoto.