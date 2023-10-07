Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFP-2023-020

DUE DATE: October 23, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.

Local Time

PROPOSAL TITLE: Projects Construction Management for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Minor Housing Rehabilitation Program

The City of DeSoto, Texas is accepting sealed proposals for PROJECTS CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT FOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) MINOR HOUSING REHABILITATION PROGRAM

Sealed proposals will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115 until 2:00 P.M. on October 23, 2023. Proposals will be opened and firm names read out loud at 2:00 P.M. Any proposal received after 2:00 P.M. on October 23, 2023, regardless of the mode of delivery, shall be returned unopened.

Statement of Work and other proposal documents can be downloaded from www.publicpurchase.com or requested from the Purchasing Division via email procurement@desototexas.gov. The City is not responsible for any vendor’s cost associated with the preparation of proposal documents.

The City of DeSoto reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, in whole or part, to waive any informality in any proposal or accept proposals which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of DeSoto.