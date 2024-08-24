CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB) RFB-DEA-2302

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CITY OF DESOTO

REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB)

SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFB-DEA-2302

DUE DATE: September 25, 2024 at 2:00 PM

BID TITLE: 2023

RENOVATION/REPAIR PROGRAM WATER & SEWER

IMPROVEMENTS, PHASE 1A

The City of DeSoto, Texas is accepting sealed bids for 2023 Renovation/Repair Program Water & Sewer Improvements, Phase 1A

Sealed bids will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115 until 2:00 P.M. on September 25, 2024. Any bids received after 2:00 P.M. on September 25, 2024, regardless of the mode of delivery, shall be returned unopened.

Solicitation and other bid documents can be downloaded from www.publicpurchase.com or requested from the Purchasing Division via email Procurement@desototexas.gov. The City is not responsible for any vendor’s cost associated with the preparation of bid documents.

The City of DeSoto reserves the right to reject any or all bids, in whole or part, to waive any informality in any bid or accept bids which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of DeSoto.