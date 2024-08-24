CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB) RFB-DEA-2301

Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB)

SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFB-DEA-2301

DUE DATE: September 10, 2024 at 2:00 PM

BID TITLE: 2023

ALLEY PAVING

IMPROVEMENTS

The City of DeSoto, Texas is accepting sealed bids for 2023 Alley Paving Improvements

Sealed bids will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115 until 2:00 P.M. on September 10, 2024. Any bids received after 2:00 P.M. on September 10, 2024, regardless of the mode of delivery, shall be returned unopened.

Solicitation and other bid documents can be downloaded from www.publicpurchase.com or requested from the Purchasing Division via email Procurement@desototexas.gov. The City is not responsible for any vendor’s cost associated with the preparation of bid documents.

The City of DeSoto reserves the right to reject any or all bids, in whole or part, to waive any informality in any bid or accept bids which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of DeSoto.