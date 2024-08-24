CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB) RFB-2024-022

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB)

SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFB-2024-022

DUE DATE: September 19, 2024 at 2:00 PM

BID TITLE: WESTMORELAND PUMP

STATION

REHABILITATION

The City of DeSoto, Texas is accepting sealed bids for Westmoreland Pump Station Rehabilitation

Sealed bids will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115 until 2:00 P.M. on September 19, 2024. Any bids received after 2:00 P.M. on September 19, 2024, regardless of the mode of delivery, shall be returned unopened.

Solicitation and other bid documents can be downloaded from www.publicpurchase.com or requested from the Purchasing Division via email Procurement@desototexas.gov. The City is not responsible for any vendor’s cost associated with the preparation of bid documents.

The City of DeSoto reserves the right to reject any or all bids, in whole or part, to waive any informality in any bid or accept bids which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of DeSoto.