CITY OF DESOTO ORDINANCE 2416-24 and ORDINANCE 2417-24

ORDINANCE 2416-24 OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DESOTO, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP OF THE CITY OF DESOTO, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING AND RESTATING SPECIFIC USE PERMIT NO. 300 (SUP-300), AS ADOPTED BY ORDINANCE NO. 2250-21 AUTHORIZING AN APPROXIMATELY 17.83± ACRE TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN THE SARAH REAM SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 1216, CITY OF DESOTO, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS (COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1220 E. PLEASANT RUN ROAD), PRESENTLY ZONED AS GENERAL RETAIL (GR) DISTRICT TO BE USED FOR ELECTRICAL SUBSTATION (HIGH VOLTAGE POWER) USE, TO ALLOW FOR THE ENLARGEMENT AND MODIFICATION OF THE USE THEREON; PROVIDING A CONFLICTS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. DULY PASSED AND APPROVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DESOTO, TEXAS, THE 5TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2024. APPROVED: RACHEL L. PROCTOR, MAYOR; ATTEST: ALICIA THOMAS, CITY SECRETARY; APPROVED AS TO FORM: JOSEPH J. GORFIDA, CITY ATTORNEY.

ORDINANCE 2417-24 OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DESOTO, TEXAS, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES BY AMENDING CHAPTER 13 “UTILITIES” BY REPEALING ARTICLE 13.600 “MUNICIPAL DRAINAGE UTILITY SYSTEM” IN ITS ENTIRETY AND REPLACING IT WITH A NEW ARTICLE 13.600; AND AMENDING APPENDIX A “FEE SCHEDULE” BY REPEALING ARTICLE 23.000 “MUNICIPAL DRAINAGE UTILITY SYSTEM FEES” IN ITS ENTIRETY AND REPLACING IT WITH A NEW ARTICLE 23.000 ESTABLISHING DRAINAGE UTILITY FEES; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY CLAUSE OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00); AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE. DULY PASSED AND APPROVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DESOTO, TEXAS, THE 5TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2024. APPROVED: RACHEL L. PROCTOR, MAYOR; ATTEST: ALICIA THOMAS, CITY SECRETARY; APPROVED AS TO FORM: JOSEPH J. GORFIDA, CITY ATTORNEY.