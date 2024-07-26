Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TA-0008-24

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider the amendment of the City’s Zoning Ordinance, Section 7 Nonconforming Uses and Structures, Subsection 7.6 Restoration of Nonconforming Structures. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. If amendment to Section 7 Nonconforming Uses and Structures, Subsection 7.6 Restoration of Nonconforming Structures is recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission, then the hearingbefore the City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una Audiencia Pública para considerar la enmienda de la Ordenanza de Zonificación de la Ciudad, Sección 7 Usos y Estructuras No Conformes, Subsección 7.6 Restauración de Estructuras No Conformes. La audiencia ante la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación ha sido fijada para el martes 13 de agosto de 2024 a las 18:00 horas. Si la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación recomienda la aprobación de la enmienda a la Sección 7 Usos y Estructuras No Conformes, Subsección 7.6 Restauración de Estructuras No Conformes, entonces la audiencia ante El Ayuntamiento se celebrará el martes 3 de septiembre de 2024 a las 18.00 horas.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendasand-Minutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622.The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any requestfor sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which the Planning and Zoning Commission or City Council will hear this case.