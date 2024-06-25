Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TA -0007-24

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider the amendment of the City’s Zoning Ordinance, Section 10 Changes and Amendments to all Zoning Ordinances and Districts and Administrative Procedures to align with State Bill 929 (SB 929). The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. If the Zoning Ordinance, Section 10 Changes and Amendments to all Zoning Ordinances and Districts and Administrative Procedures to align with SB 929 is recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission, then the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

TA-0007-24

La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una Audiencia Pública para considerar la enmienda de la Ordenanza de Zonificación de la Ciudad, los Cambios de la Sección 10 y las Enmiendas a todas las Ordenanzas y Distritos de Zonificación y los Procedimientos Administrativos para alinearlos con el Proyecto de Ley Estatal 929 (SB 929). La audiencia ante la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación ha sido fijada para el martes 25 de junio de 2024 a las 6:00 p.m. Si la Ordenanza de Zonificación, los Cambios y Enmiendas de la Sección 10 a todas las Ordenanzas y Distritos de Zonificación y los Procedimientos Administrativos para alinearse con la SB 929 se recomienda para su aprobación por la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación, entonces la audiencia ante el Concejo Municipal se llevará a cabo el martes 16 de julio de 2024 a las 6:00 p.m.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendasand-Minutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622.The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which the Planning and Zoning Commission or City Council will hear this case.