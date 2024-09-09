CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON TAX INCREASE

Facebook

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON TAX INCREASE

A tax rate of $0.684934 per $100 valuation has been proposed by the governing body of City of DeSoto.

PROPOSED TAX RATE $0.684934 per $100

NO-NEW-REVENUE TAX RATE $0.613457 per $100

VOTER-APPROVAL TAX RATE $0.684934 per $100

The no-new-revenue tax rate is the tax rate for the 2024 tax year that will raise the same amount of property tax revenue for City of DeSoto from the same properties in both the 2023 tax year and the 2024 tax year.

The voter-approval rate is the highest tax rate that City of DeSoto may adopt without holding an election to seek voter approval of the rate.

The proposed tax rate is greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate. This means that City of DeSoto is proposing to increase property taxes for the 2024 tax year.

A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED TAX RATE WILL BE HELD ON September 17, 2024 AT 07:00 PM AT 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, Desoto, TX 75115.

The proposed tax rate is not greater than the voter-approval tax rate. As a result, City of DeSoto is not required to hold an election at which voters may accept or reject the proposed tax rate. However, you may express your support for or opposition to the proposed tax rate by contacting the members of the City of Desoto City Council of City of DeSoto at their offices or by attending the public hearing mentioned above.

YOUR TAXES OWED UNDER ANY OF THE RATES MENTIONED ABOVE CAN BE CALCULATED AS FOLLOWS:

Property tax amount= (tax rate) x (taxable value of your property)/100

FOR the proposal: Proctor, Hughes, Marks, Byrd, Raphiel, Parker

AGAINST the proposal: None

PRESENT and not voting: None

ABSENT: Chism

Visit Texas.gov/PropertyTaxes to find a link to your local property tax database on which you can easily access information regarding your property taxes, including information about proposed tax rates and scheduled public hearings of each entity that taxes your property.

The 86th Texas Legislature modified the manner in which the voter-approval tax rate is calculated to limit the rate of growth of property taxes in the state.

The following table compares the taxes imposed on the average residence homestead by City of DeSoto last year to the taxes proposed to be imposed on the average residence homestead by City of DeSoto this year.

2023 2024 Change

Total tax rate (per $100 of value) $0.685092 $0.684934 decrease of -0.000158 per $100, or -0.02%

Average homestead taxable value $266,123 $290,981 increase of 9.34%

Tax on average homestead $1,823.19 $1,993.03 increase of 169.84, or 9.32%

Total tax levy on all properties $46,078,689 $52,468,113 increase of 6,389,424, or 13.87%

For assistance with tax calculations, please contact the tax assessor for City of DeSoto at 972-274-2489 or visit https://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/ for more information.