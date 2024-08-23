CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FY 2024-2025 BUDGET

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE CITY OF DESOTO FY 2024-2025 BUDGET

In accordance with Texas Local Government Code 102.006, a Public Hearing on the City of DeSoto 2024-2025 budget will be held on September 3, 2024 at the City Council Meeting starting at 7:00 PM at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115.

The Proposed Budget is built on a proposed tax rate of $0.684934 per $100 per valuation. The public hearing on the tax rate will be conducted at the Regular City Council Meeting starting at 7:00 pm, September 17, 2024.

This budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by an amount of $6,389,424, which is 13.87 percent increase from last year’s budget. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll is $1,067,228.

