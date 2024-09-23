Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Z-1532-24

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider amendment to Planned Development-120 (PD-120) to allow for site layout and building amendments on the undeveloped southern portion of the Assured Hampton Addition, Lot 2, Block A. The property is located at the northwest corner of S. Hampton Road and W. Parkerville Road. The Assured Hampton Addition, Lot 2, Block A consists of approximately 1.86 acres and is addressed as 803 S. Hampton Road. The applicant is SGW Architecture and Design and the owners is Extra Space Properties Two LLC. The public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducted on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at :00 p.m. If the zoning case is recommended for approval, by the Planning Commission; or if denied and appealed, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, November 18, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Caso Z-1532-24

La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una audiencia pública para considerar la enmienda al Desarrollo Planificado-120 (PD-120) para permitir modificaciones en el diseño del sitio y la construcción en la parte sur no desarrollada de Assured Hampton Addition, Lote 2, Bloque A. La propiedad está ubicada en la esquina noroeste de S. Hampton Road y W. Parkerville Road. Assured Hampton Addition, Lote 2, Bloque A consta de aproximadamente 1,86 acres y tiene la dirección 803 S. Hampton Road.El solicitante es SGW Architecture and Design y el propietario es Extra Space Properties Two LLC. La audiencia pública ante la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación se llevará a cabo el martes 8 de octubre de 2024 a las 19:00 horas. Si el caso de zonificación es recomendado para aprobación, por la Comisión de Planificación; o en caso de denegación y apelación, la audiencia ante el Ayuntamiento se llevará a cabo el martes 18 de noviembre de 2024 a las 18:00 horas.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-andMinutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622.The building in which the above meeting will be conducted iswheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any equest for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which the Planning and Zoning Commission or City Council will hear this case.