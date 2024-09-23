Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Z-1530-24

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducting a Public Hearing to consider Zoning Case Z-1530-24 to amend PD-193 zoning district to allow for new construction of Single-Family 8 (SF-8) homes. The property is located northeast corner of S. Polk and Parkerville Rd. The property consists of 50.35 acres of land and is addressed as 811 E Parkerville Rd. The applicant is John McKenzie of M&A Devco and the owner Legacy Grove Development LLC. The public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducted on Tuesday October 8, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. If the zoning case is recommended for approval, by the Planning Commission; or if denied and appealed, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Caso Z-1531-24

La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una Audiencia Pública para considerar el Caso de Zonificación Z-1530-24 para enmendar el distrito de zonificación PD-193 para permitir la nueva construcción de viviendas unifamiliares 8 (SF-8). La propiedad está ubicada en la esquina noreste de S. Polk y Parkerville Rd. La propiedad consta de 50,35 acres de terreno y tiene la dirección 811 E Parkerville Rd. El solicitante es John McKenzie de M&A Devco y el propietario Legacy Grove Development LLC. La audiencia pública ante la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación se llevará a cabo el martes 8 de octubre de 2024 a las 19:00 horas. Si el caso de zonificación es recomendado para aprobación, por la Comisión de Planificación; o en caso de denegación y apelación, la audiencia ante el Ayuntamiento se llevará a cabo el martes 19 de noviembre de 2024 a las 18:00 horas.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-andMinutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and

Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622.The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which the Planning and Zoning Commission or City Council will hear this case.