CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Z-1529-24

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducting a Public Hearing to consider Zoning Case Z-1529-24 on a request to amend the development regulations of PD-116, with a base zoning of Single Family Residential District – 10,000 (SF-10), to permit the use of Electrical Substation (High Voltage Bulk Power) and create and permit a use for Battery Energy Storage System applicable to the development and use of a 23.77± acre tract of land in the Thomas Bernard Survey, Abstract 114. The property is generally located on the west side of S. Westmoreland Road, south of W. Belt Line Road and north of W. Parkerville Road. The applicant is Parker Hills of Emerald Hill Energy Storage LLC and the property owner is Ahmad Khatib. The public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducted on Tuesday October 8, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. If the zoning case is recommended for approval, by the Planning Commission; or if denied and appealed, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Caso Z-1529-24

La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una Audiencia Pública para considerar el Caso de Zonificación Z-1529-24 en una solicitud para enmendar las regulaciones de desarrollo de PD-116, con una zonificación base de Distrito Residencial Unifamiliar – 10,000 (SF- 10), para permitir el uso de una subestación eléctrica (energía masiva de alto voltaje) y crear y permitir un uso para el sistema de almacenamiento de energía de batería aplicable al desarrollo y uso de un terreno de 23,77 ± acres en el Estudio Thomas Bernard, Resumen 114. La propiedad generalmente está ubicada en el lado oeste de S. Westmoreland Road, al sur de W. Belt Line Road y al norte de W. Parkerville Road. El solicitante es Parker Hills de Emerald Hill Energy Storage LLC y el dueño de la propiedad es Ahmad Khatib. La audiencia pública ante la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación se llevará a cabo el martes 8 de octubre de 2024 a las 18:00 horas. Si el caso de zonificación es recomendado para aprobación, por la Comisión de Planificación; o en caso de denegación y apelación, la audiencia ante el Ayuntamiento se llevará a cabo el martes 19 de noviembre de 2024 a las 6:00 pm.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-andMinutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622.The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which the Planning and Zoning Commission or City Council will hear this case.