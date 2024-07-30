Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Z-1528-24

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider Zoning Case Z-1528-24 to consider a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a Business School (Beauty School). The property in question is located at 1700 N. Hampton Road, Suite 105, DeSoto, Texas. The applicant is Ashley Yeldell-Passins and the owner is Grand Fortune Estates, LLC. The public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducted on Tuesday August 13, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. If the SUP request is recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission; if denied and appealed, the public hearing before the City Council will be conducted on Tuesday August 20, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Caso Z-1528-24

La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una Audiencia Pública para considerar el Caso de Zonificación Z-1528-24 para considerar un Permiso de Uso Específico (SUP) para una Escuela de Negocios (Escuela de Belleza). La propiedad en cuestión está ubicada en 1700 N. Hampton Road, Suite 105, DeSoto, Texas. El solicitante es Ashley Yeldell-Passins y el propietario es Grand Fortune Estates, LLC. La audiencia pública ante la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación se llevará a cabo el martes 13 de agosto de 2024 a las 6:00 p.m. Si la solicitud de cambio de zonificación es recomendada para aprobación por la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación; de ser denegada y apelada, la audiencia pública ante el Ayuntamiento se llevará a cabo el martes 20 de agosto de 2024 a las 6:00 p.m.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-and-Minutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622.The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which Planning and Zoning Commission or City Council will hear this case.