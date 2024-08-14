Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Z-1527-24

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider Zoning Case Z-1527-24 to consider a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for the expansion of existing electrical substation. The property in question is located at 1220 E Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, Texas. The applicant is Rob Myers of Kimley-Horn and the owner is Seth Sampson. The public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducted on Tuesday August 27, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. If the SUP request is denied and appealed, the public hearing before the City Council will be conducted on Tuesday October 1, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Caso Z-1527-24

La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una Audiencia Pública para considerar el Caso de Zonificación Z-1527-24 para considerar un Permiso de Uso Específico (SUP) para la expansión de la subestación eléctrica existente. La propiedad en cuestión está ubicada en 1220 E Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, Texas. El solicitante es Rob Myers de Kimley-Horn y el propietario es Seth Sampson. La audiencia pública ante la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación se llevará a cabo el martes 27 de agosto de 2024 a las 6:00 p.m. De ser denegada y apelada la solicitud de SUP, la audiencia pública ante el Ayuntamiento se llevará a cabo el martes 1 de octubre de 2024 a las 18:00 horas.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-and-Minutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622.The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which Planning and Zoning Commission or City Council will hear this case.