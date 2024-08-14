Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Z-1526-24

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider Zoning Case Z-1526-24 to consider a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for oil change station. The property in question is located at the NE corner of E Beltline Rd. and S Polk St. addressed 801 E Beltline Rd., DeSoto, Texas. The applicant is Melissa Harnett and the owner is Imad Farah. The public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducted on Tuesday August 27, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. If the SUP request is denied and appealed, the public hearing before the City Council will be conducted on Tuesday October 1, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Caso Z-1526-24

La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una Audiencia Pública para considerar el Caso de Zonificación Z-1526-24 para considerar un Permiso de Uso Específico (SUP) para una estación de cambio de aceite. La propiedad en cuestión está ubicada en la esquina NE de E Beltline Rd. y S Polk St. con dirección a 801 E Beltline Rd., DeSoto, Texas. La solicitante es Melissa Harnett y el propietario es Imad Farah. La audiencia pública ante la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación se llevará a cabo el martes 27 de agosto de 2024 a las 6:00 p.m. De ser denegada y apelada la solicitud de SUP, la audiencia pública ante el Ayuntamiento se llevará a cabo el martes 1 de octubre de 2024 a las 18:00 horas.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-and-Minutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622.The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which Planning and Zoning Commission or City Council will hear this case.