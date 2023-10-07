Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Z-1506-23

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider Zoning Case Z-1506-23 to amend Planned Development-111 (PD-111) with base zoning district of SF-8 with deviations. The properties consist of approximately 17.25 acres of land legally described as being Tract 2 in the Jonas Buskirk Survey, Abstract 110 Page 775 (501 W. Wintergreen Road) and 9.52 acres of land legally described as being Tract 2.1 in the Jonas Buskirk Survey, Abstract 110 Page 775 (601 W. Wintergreen Road). The applicant is Dietz Engineering and the owner is Nueva Vida Life Assembly. The public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducted on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. If the zoning case is recommended for approval, by the Planning Commission; or if denied and appealed, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Asunto Z-1504-23

La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una audiencia pública para considerar el Caso de Zonificación Z-1506-23 para enmendar el Desarrollo Planificado-111 (PD-111) con el distrito de zonificación base de SF-8 con desviaciones. Las propiedades consisten en aproximadamente 17.25 acres de tierra legalmente descrita como Tract 2 en la Jonas Buskirk Survey, Abstract 110 Page 775 (501 W. Wintergreen Road) y 9.52 acres de tierra legalmente descrita como Tract 2.1 en Jonas Buskirk Survey, Abstract 110 Page 775 (601 W. Wintergreen Road).

El solicitante es Dietz Engineering y el propietario es Nueva Vida Life Assembly. La audiencia pública ante la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación se llevará a cabo el martes 24 de octubre de 2023 a las 7:00 p.m. Si el caso de zonificación es recomendado para su aprobación, por la Comisión de Planificación; o si se niega y apela, la audiencia ante el Concejo Municipal se llevará a cabo el martes 21 de noviembre de 2023 a las 7:00 p.m.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-and-Minutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622.The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989). To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which the Planning and Zoning Commission or City Council will hear this case.