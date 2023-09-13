Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Z-1504-23

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider Specific Use Permit (SUP) Case No. Z1504-23 to allow for a Used Car Sales Lot. The property legally described as being Block C, Lot 24, Clover Haven (1209 Lyndon Ave). The applicants are Miranda Mayra & Martinez Jorge Luis Montoya. The public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducted on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. If the zoning case is recommended for approval, by the Planning Commission; or if denied and appealed, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Asunto Z-1504-23

La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una audiencia pública para considerar el Caso de Permiso de Uso Específico (SUP) No. Z1504-23 para permitir un lote de venta de automóviles usados. La propiedad legalmente descrita como Block C, Lot 24, Clover Haven (1209 Lyndon Ave). Los solicitantesson Miranda Mayra y Martínez Jorge Luis Montoya. La audiencia pública ante la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación se llevará a cabo el martes 26 de septiembre de 2023 a las 7:00 p.m. Si el caso de zonificación es recomendado para su aprobación, por la Comisión de Planificación; o si se niega y apela, la audiencia ante el Concejo Municipal se llevará a cabo el martes 17 de octubre de 2023 a las 7:00 p.m.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-and-Minutes) to

view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622.The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which the Planning and Zoning Commission or City Council will hear this case.