CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Z-1503-23

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider zoning change from Single Family-10 to Planned Development with base zoning district of SF-8 with deviations. The property consists of approximately 6.165 acres of land legally described as being Tract 20, in the John Lewis Survey, Abstract 774 Page 475 (1119 UHL Road). The applicant is Roc Design Engineering with multiple owners. The public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducted on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. If the zoning case is recommended for approval, by the Planning Commission; or if denied and appealed, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Asunto Z-150 3-23

La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una audiencia pública para considerar el cambio de zonificación de Single Family-10 a Planned Development con el distrito de zonificación base de SF-8 con desviaciones. La propiedad consiste en aproximadamente 6.165 acres de tierra legalmente descrita como Tract 20, en el John Lewis Survey, Abstract 774 Page 475 (1119 UHL Road). El solicitante es Roc Design Engineering con múltiples propietarios. La audiencia pública ante la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación se llevará a cabo el martes 22 de agosto de 2023 a las 7:00 p.m. Si el caso de zonificación es recomendado para su aprobación, por la Comisión de Planificación; o si se niega y apela, la audiencia ante el Concejo Municipal se llevará a cabo el martes 19 de septiembre de 2023 a las 7:00 p.m.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-and-Minutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972)230-9622.The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time ofthe meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989). To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which the Planning and Zoning Commission or City Council will hear this case.

