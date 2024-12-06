CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF CITIZEN COMMENT PERIOD – Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER)

Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO

NOTICE OF CITIZEN COMMENT PERIOD

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of DeSoto has completed the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the period of October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024. The CAPER reports on the accomplishments of the Annual Action Plan and provides a concise reference to compare anticipated work with actual performance for DeSoto residents, local officials and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The CAPER reports on the use of DeSoto’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) entitlement funds during the 2023 -2024 Program Year.

A summary of the draft FY 2024 CAPER is now available for review in electronic form via the City website (www.desototexas.gov/CDBG). Residents will have at least fifteen (15) days, from December 11 – 27, 2024, to review and comment on the CAPER.

Written comments should be submitted to the Office of Administration, City of DeSoto, 211 East Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, Texas 75115 or e-mailed to ewilliams@desototexas.gov by December 27, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. A summary of all citizen comments received will be considered and summarized in the CAPER which will be submitted to HUD by December 30, 2024.

For additional information, please contact Esther Williams at (972) 230-9690 or ewilliams@desototexas.gov.