CITY OF DESOTO

NOTICE OF 30-DAY

COMMENT PERIOD AND PUBLIC HEARING #2

The City of DeSoto is designated as an Entitlement City and participates in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Grant (CDBG) Program. As a participant in the CDBG Program, the City of DeSoto is required to prepare and submit the FY 2024 Annual Action Plan which describes how the City will use its CDBG funds. The City of DeSoto anticipates receiving $273,973 in CDBG funds for the program period of October 1, 2024 – September 30, 2025.

The City of DeSoto initiated a CITIZEN COMMENT PERIOD starting May 6, 2024, to invite citizen input on the FY 2024 Annual Action Plan for the CDBG Program. The Citizen Comment Period will be held between May 6, 2024, through July 16, 2024. During this comment period, residents may complete a housing and community development needs survey or submit written feedback. To access the electronic survey and for more information on the public comment process, please visit http://www.desototexas.gov/cdbg.

On June 14, 2024, a summary of the proposed FY 2024 Annual Action Plan will be made available for review in electronic form via the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/cdbg) and will be made available in paper form in the DeSoto City Hall Atrium, located at 211 East Pleasant Run Road in DeSoto, Texas. Citizens will have 30 days to review the draft Action Plan documents and submit comments.

Citizen comments about the FY 2024 Annual Action Plan should be submitted to the Office of Administration, City of DeSoto, 211 East Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, Texas 75115. All citizen comments will be considered in preparing the final FY 2024 Annual Action .

The City hosted a PUBLIC HEARING on May 21, 2024, to receive comments on housing and community development needs to be addressed with CDBG funds in preparation for the FY 2024 Annual Action Plan. A second and final PUBLIC HEARING will be scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at the City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall at Town Center after which the final FY 2024 Annual Action Plan may be presented to the DeSoto City Council for consideration for approval during the meeting or any regular City Council meeting thereafter.

The building is wheelchair accessible. Access to the building and special parking are available at the primary west entrance facing Hampton Road.

For more information about FY 2024 Annual Plan process, or to make disability accommodations, please contact Esther Williams at (972) 230-9690 or ewilliams@desototexas.gov.