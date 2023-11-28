City of DeSoto Launching A New & Improved Website December 4

Facebook

DeSoto- The City of DeSoto, Texas is launching a new and improved look to its municipal website on Monday, December 4th. The new website is aimed to better serve residents, businesses, and those visiting for information about the many services provided by the City.

Their new website launching on December 4th offers users a more modern, user-friendly experience with easier visibility and navigation. It also features translation capability into multiple languages accessibility to a wider variety of forms and archived information.

The website will maintain outreach functionality for specialized notification to residents via email about selected areas of interest. While existing subscribers who signed up for this feature will not need to reregister, residents who have not previously registered and would like these notifications can do so once the new site is up and running.

Once live, users will be able to access the new website at www.desototexas.gov and www.ci.desoto.tx.us

Residents who have questions about the new website can contact the City of DeSoto’s Action Center at (972) 274 -CITY (2489) or actioncenter@desototexas.gov