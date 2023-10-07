CITY OF DESOTO ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS DeSoto Project No. 2023-01

Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO

DeSoto, Texas

DESOTO WESTMORELAND PUMP STATION ARPA GENERATOR

IMPROVEMENTS

DeSoto Project No. 2023-01

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BIDS

Electronic bid proposals for the for DESOTO WESTMORELAND PUMP STATION ARPA GENERATOR IMPROVEMENTS, to be constructed for CITY OF DESOTO will be received by the CITY OF DESOTO AT 211 E Pleasant Run, Council Conference Room, DeSoto, TX 75115 until 2 PM on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at which time the bids shall be publicly opened and read aloud.

The Westmoreland Pump Station ARPA Generator project will include relocating existing generator and installing for temporary duty, demolition of existing concrete generator pad, installation of a new concrete generator pad, providing and installing a generator platform, providing and installing a new automatic transfer switch, installing a new Owner purchased generator, and connecting to existing electrical system, demolition of existing generator as shown on the plans and indicated in the specifications.

Bids will be received for a single prime contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum basis as indicated in the Bid Form.

A non mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on September 27, 2023 at 11 AM at the Westmoreland Pump Station, 620 N Westmoreland Road, DeSoto, TX.

Complete Contract Documents as needed for bidding on the Project may be downloaded at no charge from the website: www.civcastusa.com.

DIRECT ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING DISTRIBUTION OR DESIGN of Contract Documents for this project to Markay Brown, 214-451-2983, MBrown@GarverUSA.com or through CIVCAST. Questions sent by e-mail or through CivCast will be prioritized over those received by other means. Only responses issued via Addenda are binding. Questions received by October 13, 2023 via CIVCAST shall be answered by October 16, 2023.

Addendums to the bid package will be issued through CIVCAST; therefore, all prime bidders shall be responsible for downloading the bid documents from CIVCAST in order to be included in the Plan Holders List. Bidders must enter the addenda numbers in Article 3.01 of the Bid Form to verify receipt.

Proposals shall be accompanied by a cashier’s or certified check upon a national or state bank in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to the Owner, or a bid bond in the same amount from a reliable surety company, as a guarantee that the Bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance and payment bonds within ten (10) days after notice of award of Contract to him. Such bid guarantee shall be made payable to CITY OF DESOTO.

The successful bidder must furnish a performance, payment, and maintenance bond upon the form provided in the amount of one hundred per cent (100%) of the contract price from an approved surety

company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety, or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner.

Bids must remain in effect for 60 days after the bid opening date. Within 60 days from the bid date, the Owner may award the contract to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder or reject any or all bids for the project.

The CITY OF DESOTO reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities in the bids and bidding deemed to be in the best interests of the CITY OF DESOTO, and to reject nonconforming, nonresponsive, or conditional bids.

Project No. 20W0291 2 Section 00 11 00

DeSoto Westmoreland Pump Station ARPA Advertisement for Bids

Generator Improvements

Owner: CITY OF DESOTO

By: Brandon Lacy

Title: Director of Public Utilities

Date: September 20, 2023