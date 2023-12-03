City of Cedar Hill RFQ 2024-410-01

Facebook

CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

City’s Parks, Recreation, Trails, and Open Space Master Plan

(RFQ: 2024-410-01)

The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting Qualifications for an Open Space Master Plan. Solicitations will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 29, 2023, (CST) at the Cedar Hill Government Center, Attention: Greg Pervis, 285 Uptown Boulevard, Building 100, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104. Questions must be directed, inwriting, via email to Greg Pervis, at purchasing@cedarhilltx.com. The deadline for questions is Friday, December 15, 2023, at 4:00 PM (CST). Vendors are encouraged to contact the Purchasing Department for additional information.