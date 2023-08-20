CITY OF CEDAR HILL PW22-0007 Bids will be received

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

US 67 AND LAKE RIDGE PARKWAY WATERLINE RELOCATIONS

PW22-0007

CITY OF CEDAR HILL

Sealed bids for furnishing all necessary materials, machinery, equipment, project supervision, and performing all work required for the construction of the US 67 AND LAKE RIDGE PARKWAY WATERLINE RELOCATIONS, PW22-0007, will be received by the City of Cedar Hill until 11:00 AM on SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 (the “DEADLINE”). All bids must be addressed and delivered to Greg Pervis, Purchasing Agent, Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill Texas 75104, on or before the DEADLINE. The sealed bids will be publicly opened and read at the front door of the Cedar Hill Government Center immediately after the DEADLINE.

All questions regarding the construction plans and BIDDING DOCUMENTS shall be submitted in writing and addressed to Steve Schell, City of Cedar Hill, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, Steve.schell@cedarhilltx.com and copied to purchasing@cedarhilltx.com

Approximate quantities for major items for this project include: The limits of the project are east of the northbound frontage road of US 67 from 2138 US 67 to 1650 S Hwy 67. The work generally includes construction of approximately 3,000 linear feet new 8-inch, 12-inch, and 20-inch water lines as well as the removal of approximately 4,300 linear feet of existing 12-inch water line along with associated appurtenances; and all other items.

All BIDDERs are encouraged to participate in the pre-bid teleconference meeting that will be held at 10:30 AM on AUGUST 29, 2023 via Zoom Video Communications:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84477055238?pwd=YzBFQmlxTWw3dHpyUjFnTUliQTRTQT09

Meeting ID: 844 7705 5238 Passcode: 744222 (OR by phone dial +1 346-248-7799 using the same meeting ID and password.)

Proposals shall be accompanied by a cashier’s or certified check upon a national or state bank, or savings and loan in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the total maximum bid price, payable without recourse to the City of Cedar Hill (herein the “OWNER”), or a bid bond in the same amount from a reliable surety company, as a guarantee that the BIDDER will enter into a contract and execute performance bond and payment bond within ten (10) business days after notice of award of contract to the Contractor. The notice of award of contract will be given by the OWNER within ninety (90) calendar days following the opening of bids.

The successful BIDDER must furnish a performance bond upon the form provided in the amount of 100 percent of the contract price and a material and labor payment bond upon the form provided in the amount of 100 percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety, or other surety or sureties acceptable to the OWNER. Reference the Project Specifications and Forms of Contract and Bonds for Additional requirements.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the OWNER may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

Plans, specifications, and BIDDING DOCUMENTS may be obtained electronically from the following online bid rooms: CivCast or DemandStar.

CITY OF CEDAR HILL,

TEXAS

By s/ Stephen Mason

Stephen Mason, Mayor