CITY OF CEDAR HILL ORDINANCES 2024-811-812

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

ORDINANCE NO. 2024-811

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, ADOPTING AMENDMENTS TO THE 2022 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN – CEDAR HILL NEXT: PRESERVING THE PAST, CULTIVATING THE FUTURE BY REPEALING AND REPLACING THE THOROUGHFARE PLAN AND THE SUPPORTING INFRASTRUCTURE SECTION AND EXHIBIT B THE GREENWAY CORRIDOR PLAN; PROVIDING FOR REPEALING AND SEVERABILITY CLAUSES; FINDING AND DETERMINING THAT THE MEETING AT WHICH THIS ORDINANCE WAS PASSED WAS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 23rd day of July 2024.

ORDINANCE NO. 2024-812

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, AMENDING CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES SECTIONS. 18-64 THROUGH 18-66.2, CONCERNING IMPACT FEES; ADOPTING UPDATED LAND USE ASSUMPTIONS; ADOPTING UPDATED CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PLANS FOR WATER, WASTEWATER AND ROADWAY FACILITIES; ADOPTING A REVISED LAND USE EQUIVALENCY TABLE; ADOPTING REVISED SCHEDULES 1 AND 2; AMENDING ADMINISTRATIVE PROVISIONS FOR THE IMPACT FEE PROGRAM; PROVIDING FOR CONFLICTS; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 23rd day of July 2024.