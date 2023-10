City of Cedar Hill Ordinances 2023-781

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-781

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 15, ARTICLE VIII, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, PROVIDING NEW DEFINITIONS AND PROVISIONS RELATED TO YOUTH STANDARDS OF CARE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERANCE CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR INCORPORATION INTO THE CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 23rd day of May 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-782

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, APPROVING AND ADOPTING A BUDGET FOR THE CRIME CONTROL AND PREVENTION DISTRICT FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING OCTOBER 1, 2023, AND ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2024; PROVIDING THAT EXPENDITURES FOR SAID FISCAL YEAR SHALL BE MADE IN ACCORDANCE WITH SAID BUDGET; APPROPRIATING AND SETTING ASIDE THE NECESSARY FUNDS OF THE DISTRICT’S REVENUES FOR SAID FISCAL YEAR FOR THE MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION OF THE DISTRICT FOR VARIOUS ACTIVITIES AND IMPROVEMENTS OF THE DISTRICT; PROVIDING FOR THE REPEAL OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Passed, approved and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 13th day of June 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-783

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, ABANDONING AND CONVEYING A RIGHTOF-WAY ALONG AND ADJACENT TO N. JOE WILSON ROAD TO THE ABUTTING PROPERTY OWNER, PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION, AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 27th day of June 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-784

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, APPROVING AND ADOPTING A BUDGET FOR THE CITY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING OCTOBER 1, 2023, AND ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2024; PROVIDING THAT EXPENDITURES FOR SAID FISCAL YEAR SHALL BE MADE IN ACCORDANCE WITH SAID BUDGET; APPROPRIATING AND SETTING ASIDE THE NECESSARY FUNDS OUT OF THE GENERAL AND OTHER REVENUES FOR SAID FISCAL YEAR FOR THE MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION OF THE VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS AND FOR VARIOUS ACTIVITIES AND IMPROVEMENTS OF THE CITY; PROVIDING FOR THE REPEAL OF ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 12th day of September 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-785

An Ordinance of the City of Cedar Hill levying a tax rate for AD Valorem taxes for use and support of the municipal government for 2023-2024 fiscal year; providing for revenues for the payment of current expenses and interest and sinking fund requirements; providing for a savings clause; providing for a severance clause; and providing for effective date.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 12th day of September 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-786

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, RATIFYING THE PROPERTY TAX REVENUE INCREASE IN THE 2023-2024 BUDGET AS A RESULT OF THE CITY RECEIVING MORE REVENUES FROM PROPERTY TAXES IN THE 2023-2024 BUDGET THAN IN THE PREVIOUS FISCAL YEAR; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 12th day of September 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-787

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, RATIFYING THE PROPERTY TAX REVENUE INCREASE IN THE 2023-2024 BUDGET AS A RESULT OF THE CITY RECEIVING MORE REVENUES FROM PROPERTY TAXES IN THE 2023-2024 BUDGET THAN IN THE PREVIOUS FISCAL YEAR; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 12th day of September 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-788

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, MAKING CERTAIN FINDINGS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS ORDERED WITHIN THE CEDAR HILL PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1; PROVIDING FOR FINDINGS OF BENEFITS ACCRUED; ACCEPTING A FIVE-YEAR SERVICE PLAN; ADOPTING AN ANNUAL BUDGET; RECORDING FINAL-ASSESSMENT ONTO TAX ROLL; SETTING THE ASSESSMENT RATE; ESTABLISHING A METHOD OF PAYMENT; ESTABLISHING AN ASSESSMENT DUE DATE; PROVIDING FOR NEW APPOINTMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; PROVIDING A CONFLICT CLAUSE, PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR IMMEDIATE EFFECT; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 12th day of September 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-789

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, MAKING CERTAIN FINDINGS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS ORDERED WITHIN THE CEDAR HILL PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 2; PROVIDING FOR FINDINGS OF BENEFITS ACCRUED; ACCEPTING A FIVE- YEAR SERVICE PLAN; ADOPTING AN ANNUAL BUDGET; RECORDING FINAL ASSESSMENT ONTO TAX ROLL; SETTING THE ASSESSMENT RATE; ESTABLISHING A METHOD OF PAYMENT; ESTABLISHING AN ASSESSMENT DUE DATE; PROVIDING FOR NEW APPOINTMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; PROVIDING A CONFLICT CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR IMMEDIATE EFFECT; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 12th day of September 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-790

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, MAKING CERTAIN FINDINGS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS ORDERED WITHIN THE CEDAR HILL PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 3; PROVIDING FOR: FINDINGS OF BENEFITS ACCRUED; ACCEPTING A FIVE- YEAR SERVICE PLAN; ADOPTING AN ANNUAL BUDGET; RECORDING FINAL ASSESSMENT ONTO TAX ROLL; SETTING THE ASSESSMENT RATE; ESTABLISHING A METHOD OF PAYMENT; ESTABLISHING AN ASSESSMENT DUE DATE; PROVIDING FOR NEW APPOINTMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; PROVIDING A CONFLICT CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING

FOR IMMEDIATE EFFECT; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 12th day of September 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023- 791

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, MAKING CERTAIN FINDINGS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS ORDERED WITHIN THE CEDAR HILL PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 4; PROVIDING FOR FINDINGS OF BENEFITS ACCRUED; ACCEPTING A FIVE- YEAR SERVICE PLAN; ADOPTING AN ANNUAL BUDGET; RECORDING FINAL ASSESSMENT ONTO TAX ROLL; SETTING THE ASSESSMENT RATE; ESTABLISHING A METHOD OF PAYMENT; ESTABLISHING AN ASSESSMENT DUE DATE; PROVIDING FOR NEW APPOINTMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; PROVIDING A CONFLICT CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR IMMEDIATE EFFECT; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 12th day of September 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023- 792

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, MAKING CERTAIN FINDINGS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS ORDERED WITHIN THE CEDAR HILL PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 5; PROVIDING FOR FINDINGS OF BENEFITS ACCRUED; ACCEPTING A FIVE- YEAR SERVICE PLAN; ADOPTING AN ANNUAL BUDGET; RECORDING FINAL ASSESSMENT ONTO TAX ROLL; SETTING THE ASSESSMENT RATE; ESTABLISHING A METHOD OF PAYMENT; ESTABLISHING AN ASSESSMENT DUE DATE; PROVIDING FOR NEW APPOINTMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; PROVIDING A CONFLICT CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR IMMEDIATE EFFECT; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 12th day of September 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023- 793

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 7, ARTICLE III, SECTION 7- 37, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS; PROVIDING AMENDED BASES FOR ESTABLISHING AREAS OF SPECIAL FLOOD HAZARDS; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR A SEVERANCE CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR INCORPORATION INTO THE CEDAR HILL CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR IMMEDIATE EFFECT; AND PROVIDING FOR

PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 26th day of September 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023- 794

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, PROVIDING FOR THE REPEAL OF THE CURRENT CHAPTER 4, ARTICLE 1, SECTION 4- 1 OF THE CEDAR HILL CODE OF ORDINANCES AND REPLACING SAME WITH NEW PROVISIONS CHANGING THE RATES TO BE CHARGED FOR BUILDING PERMITS, ELECTRICAL PERMITS, PLUMBING PERMITS, MECHANICAL PERMITS, AND MISCELLANEOUS PERMITS; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; PROVIDING A SEVERANCE CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR INCORPORATION INTO THE CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR IMMEDIATE EFFECT; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 10th day of October 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023- 795

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, REPEALING ORDINANCE NOS. 2001- 66 AND 2003- 150; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERANCE CLAUSE; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 10th day of October 2023.