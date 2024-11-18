CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS COMPLETE STREETS DOWNTOWN PHASE 2A PROJECT NO. PW23-0010

Facebook

NOTICE TO

CONTRACTORS

COMPLETE STREETS DOWNTOWN PHASE 2A

PROJECT NO. PW23-0010

CITY OF CEDAR HILL

Sealed bids for furnishing all necessary materials, machinery, equipment, project supervision, and performing all work required for the construction of the COMPLETE STREETS DOWNTOWN PHASE 2A, will be received by the City of Cedar Hill until 10:30 AM on DECEMBER 17, 2024 (the “DEADLINE”). All bids must be addressed and delivered to Greg Pervis, Purchasing Agent, Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, on or before the DEADLINE. The sealed bids will be publicly opened and read at the front door of the Cedar Hill Government Center immediately after the DEADLINE.

All questions regarding the construction plans and BIDDING DOCUMENTS shall be submitted in writing and addressed to Robert Woodbury, P.E., City of Cedar Hill, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, robert.woodbury@cedarhilltx.com and copied to purchasing@cedarhilltx.com.

The project includes construction of concrete and asphalt pavement, water, sanitary sewer, drainage, lighting, franchise conduits, sidewalk and landscape improvements along Broad Street generally between Cedar Street and south of Texas Street and the EDC Parking Lot adjacent to Cedar Street and the BNSF railroad. Approximate quantities for major items for this project include: 3,400 SY of 8″ Reinforced Concrete Pavement; 2,700 SY of 6″ Reinforced Concrete Pavement; 2,500 SY of Flex Base Subgrade; 4,600 SY of Lime Stabilized Subgrade; 1,300 SY of Concrete Sidewalk; 550 LF of 8″ PVC water line; 710 LF of 8″ PVC sanitary sewer; 350 LF of reinforced concrete storm drainage pipe; and all other items.

All BIDDERs are encouraged to participate in the NON-MANDATORY pre-bid teleconference meeting that will be held at 10:00 AM on DECEMBER 5, 2024 via Zoom Video Communications:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81009650976?pwd=12aWg1AdURqRBhtrJOYAcR8DVU4l7U.1

Meeting ID: 810 0965 0976, Passcode: 911300 (OR by phone dial 1-346-248-7799 using the same meeting ID and passcode.)

Proposals shall be accompanied by a cashier’s or certified check upon a national or state bank, or savings and loan in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the total maximum bid price, payable without recourse to the City of Cedar Hill (herein the “OWNER”), or a bid bond in the same amount from a reliable surety company, as a guarantee that the BIDDER will enter into a contract and execute performance bond and payment bond within ten

(10) business days after notice of award of contract to the Contractor. The notice of award of contract will be given by the OWNER within ninety (90) calendar days following the opening of bids.

The successful BIDDER must furnish a performance bond upon the form provided in the amount of 100 percent of the contract price and a material and labor payment bond upon the form provided in the amount of 100 percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety, or other surety or sureties acceptable to the OWNER. Reference the Project Specifications and Forms of Contract and Bonds for Additional requirements.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the OWNER may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

Plans, specifications, and BIDDING DOCUMENTS may be obtained electronically from the following online bid rooms: CivCast or DemandStar.

CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS

By s/ Stephen Mason

Stephen Mason, Mayor