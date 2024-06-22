CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Case No. Z-644-2024

Facebook

CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and locations stated in this notice:

Case No. Z-644-2024 – An amendment to the Thoroughfare Plan and the Supporting Infrastructure section of the 2022 Comprehensive Plan – Cedar Hill Next: Preserving the Past, Cultivating the Future.

PUBLIC HEARING

CITY COUNCIL

July 23, 2024

7:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady

Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd.,

Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.