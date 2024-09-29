CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Case No. CUP-678-2024

Facebook

CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and location stated in this notice:

Case No. CUP-671-2024 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption and for “commercial amusement other than listed (indoors)” in conjunction with an existing restaurant, on property zoned Local Retail (LR) District, generally located on the northeast corner of East Belt Line Road and North Clark Road, with the approximate address being 101 East Belt Line Road.

Applicant: Fernando Carmona with Peppercore Investments LLC

Representative: Gena Cannon with All Tex Permits LLC

Property Owner: U Need Nails & Tan LLC

Case No. CUP-678-2024 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption in conjunction with a restaurant and “commercial amusement other than listed (indoors/outdoors)” as an accessory use to the restaurant, on property zoned Old Town Square District, generally located on the south side of West Belt Line Road, east of Main Street with the approximate address being 406 West Belt Line Road.

Applicant: Bailey Riegler, Mija Barbeque

Property Owner: Chris Parvin, OLIHA Investment Equities, LLC

PUBLIC HEARING – PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

October 15, 2024

6:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady

Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd.,

Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

PUBLIC HEARING – CITY COUNCIL

October 22, 2024

7:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady

Cedar Hill Rm

285 Uptown Blvd.,

Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

Case No. PD-616-2024 – An application for a change in zoning from “LR” (Local Retail) District to “PD” (Planned Development) District to allow an “extended stay hotel/motel (residence hotel)”, generally located on the northwest corner of North J Elmer Weaver Freeway and River Oaks Drive with the approximate address being 1210 Meadow Crest Lane.

Applicant: Naresh Patel, Maverick Hospitality, LLC

Representative: Parit Patel, Maverick Hospitality, LLC

Property Owner: Mickey Fain

PUBLIC HEARING – PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

October 15, 2024

6:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady

Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd.,

Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

PUBLIC HEARING – CITY COUNCIL

November 12, 2024

7:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady

Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd.,

Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.