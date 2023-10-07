CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Case No. CUP-590-2023

Facebook

CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and location stated in this notice:

Case No. CUP-590-2023 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a “child care, child day care (business) 12 or more” on property zoned “OT-Res”

(Old Town Residential) District, legally described as Original Town Cedar Hill Addition, Lot 1, Block 21, within the Uptown Overlay, generally located on the northeast corner of North Roberts Road and Hudson Street, with the approximate address being 127 North Roberts Road.

Applicant: Roslyn Chaney, Future Scholars Primary Learning Center

Property Owner: Phyllis Stegner, First United Methodist Church Cedar Hill

PUBLIC HEARING – PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

October 17, 2023

6:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady

Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd.,

Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

PUBLIC HEARING – CITY COUNCIL

October 24, 2023

7:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady

Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd.,

Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.