CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Case No. CUP-590-2023

CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and location stated in this notice:
Case No. CUP-590-2023 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a “child care, child day care (business) 12 or more” on property zoned “OT-Res”
(Old Town Residential) District, legally described as Original Town Cedar Hill Addition, Lot 1, Block 21, within the Uptown Overlay, generally located on the northeast corner of North Roberts Road and Hudson Street, with the approximate address being 127 North Roberts Road.
Applicant: Roslyn Chaney, Future Scholars Primary Learning Center
Property Owner: Phyllis Stegner, First United Methodist Church Cedar Hill
PUBLIC HEARING – PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION
October 17, 2023
6:00 PM
T.W. “Turk” Cannady
Cedar Hill Rm.
285 Uptown Blvd.,
Building 100
Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
PUBLIC HEARING – CITY COUNCIL
October 24, 2023
7:00 PM
T.W. “Turk” Cannady
Cedar Hill Rm.
285 Uptown Blvd.,
Building 100
Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.