CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS August 1, 2023

CITY OF CEDAR HILL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and locations stated in this notice:

Case No. CUP-565-2023 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption in conjunction with a restaurant [Royal Indian Lounge] and “commercial amusement (indoor)” limited to sale for on-site consumption of hookah on property zoned “LR” (Local Retail District) within the Uptown Overlay, generally located on the east side of Uptown Boulevard, south of West FM Road 1382 with the approximate address being 642 Uptown Boulevard, Suite 202.

Representative: Nazneen Merani Applicant: Babita Kanda, Baani 1, Inc.

Property Owner: Peter Park, P&A Management, LLC

PUBLIC HEARING

PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

August 1, 2023

6:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

PUBLIC HEARING

CITY COUNCIL

August 22, 2023

7:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Zoning Board of Adjustments for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following applications on the date, time, and location stated in this notice:

Case No. APPL-567-2023 – An application for a special exception to allow analternative pavement surface in lieu of the required reinforced concrete on property zoned “I” (Industrial) District, legally described as Lot 1, Block 2 of the American Industrial Park Addition, generally located on the east side of American Way and west side of Freedom Way with the approximate address being 1450 American Way.

Representative: Amy Matthews and Trenton Robertson, Masterplan

Applicant: Edwin Brooks Lumpkin, Jr., Metro Companies

Property Owner: Kay DeBoer, DeBoer Investments, LLC

Case No. APPL-568-2023 – An application for a variance to the rear yard setback requirement and a variance to the side yard setback requirement on property zoned Planned Development District No. 87-994 legally described as Lot 28, Block 1 of the Heritage Addition, generally located on the northeast corner of Canyon Ridge Drive and Maplegrove Drive, with the approximate address being 1200 Canyon Ridge Drive.

Applicant/Property Owner: Maria de Jesus Molina Vargas

PUBLIC HEARING

ZONING BOARD OF

ADJUSTMENTS

August 1, 2023

1:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.