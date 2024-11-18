Facebook

CITY OF CEDAR HILL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and location stated in this notice:

Case No. CUP-668-2024 – Conduct a public hearing and consider an application for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) and a site plan for Multi-Family (Apartments) on property zoned “OT-Res” (Old Town Residential Sub-District), generally located on the south side of Texas Street and approximately two-hundred feet to the east of Main Street, with the approximate address being 402 & 404 Texas Street.

Applicant: Norman Patten, Norman Patten & Associates.

Representative: Brenda Arellano

Property Owner: Mario & Rosa Acevedo, Infinity Drywall, LLC

PUBLIC HEARING – PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

December 3, 2024

6:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady

Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd.,

Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

PUBLIC HEARING – CITY COUNCIL

December 10, 2024

7:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady

Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd.,

Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.