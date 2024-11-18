CITY OF CEDAR HILL
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and location stated in this notice:
Case No. CUP-668-2024 – Conduct a public hearing and consider an application for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) and a site plan for Multi-Family (Apartments) on property zoned “OT-Res” (Old Town Residential Sub-District), generally located on the south side of Texas Street and approximately two-hundred feet to the east of Main Street, with the approximate address being 402 & 404 Texas Street.
Applicant: Norman Patten, Norman Patten & Associates.
Representative: Brenda Arellano
Property Owner: Mario & Rosa Acevedo, Infinity Drywall, LLC
PUBLIC HEARING – PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION
December 3, 2024
6:00 PM
T.W. “Turk” Cannady
Cedar Hill Rm.
285 Uptown Blvd.,
Building 100
Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
PUBLIC HEARING – CITY COUNCIL
December 10, 2024
7:00 PM
T.W. “Turk” Cannady
Cedar Hill Rm.
285 Uptown Blvd.,
Building 100
Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.