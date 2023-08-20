CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Case PD 569-2023

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold a public hearing and consider the following item on the dates, times, and location stated in this notice:

Case No. PD-569-2023 – An application to amend Planned Development District No. 95-210 [Lake Ridge], designated for “SF-E” (Single-Family Residential District with minimum 1-acre lots), to permit fencing from the front line of the house to the public right-of-way for Lot 169 of the Lake Ridge Addition, Section 3, generally located on the north side of South Lakeview Drive, northwest of Sonterra Drive, with the approximate address being 2853 South Lakeview Drive.

Applicant/Property Owner: Peterick Fuller, The PF Family Trust

PUBLIC HEARING –

PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

September 5, 2023

6:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

PUBLIC HEARING –

CITY COUNCIL

September 26, 2023

7:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.