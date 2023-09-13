CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Case No. PD-569-2023

16 shares Facebook

CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

On September 5, 2023, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of the application below by a vote of 6-0-0. The applicant has appealed the Commission’s decision to City Council.

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold a public hearing and consider the following item on the dates, times, and location stated in this notice:

Case No. PD-569-2023 – An application to amend Planned Development District No. 95-210 [Lake Ridge], designated for “SF-E” (Single-Family Residential District with minimum 1-acre lots), to permit fencing from the front line of the house to the public right-of-way for Lot 169 of the Lake Ridge Addition, Section 3, generally located on the north side of South Lakeview Drive, northwest of Sonterra Drive, with the approximate address being 2853 South Lakeview Drive.

Applicant/Property Owner: Peterick Fuller, The PF Family Trust

PUBLIC HEARING

CITY COUNCIL

September 26, 2023

7:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd.,

Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.