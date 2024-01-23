CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Case No. APPL-614-2024

CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Zoning Board of Adjustments for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold a public hearing and consider the following application on the date, time, and location stated in this notice:\

Case No. APPL-614-2024 An application for a special exception to exceed the maximum allowed floor area for accessory buildings on property zoned “SF-22” (Single-Family Residential – 22,000 square-foot lots) District, legally described as a 4.10-acre tract out of the S.J. Baggett Abstract 131, generally located on the north side of Jorgenson Road, west of Meadow Ridge Drive, with the approximate address being 1022 Jorgenson Road.
Applicant: Brandon Harvey
Property Owner: Brandon and Stefani Jo Harvey

PUBLIC HEARING ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS

February 6, 2024
1:00 PM
T.W. “Turk” Cannady
Cedar Hill Rm.
285 Uptown Blvd.,
Building 100
Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.

