Chevrolet’s New 2025 Tahoe and Suburban bring improvements on design, engineering and technology

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DETROIT – Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban — the industry’s best-selling large SUVs — launch late next year with fresh designs inside and out, a more powerful diesel engine option available later in production and new technology enhancements designed to provide greater confidence and security behind the wheel.

“The updates on the 2025 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban make the industry’s best-selling full-size SUVs an ever-stronger option for our customers,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Chevrolet. “Our segment-leading position is the envy of our competitors — no one comes close to Chevrolet.”

Together Tahoe and Suburban have led the segment for over 45 years and established themselves as cultural icons. Chevrolet’s full-size SUVs are truly designed and engineered for its customers. The new 2025 Tahoe and Suburban are no exception; key highlights and features include:

Freshened exterior design with bolder signature lighting and all-new lighting animations, new available 24-inch wheels and more

New interior design centered on an all-new best-in-segment 17.7-inch-diagonal central touchscreen1, along with an enhanced High Country interior and additional refinements across the lineup

New, available second-generation 3.0L turbo-diesel Duramax engine with 10 percent more horsepower than current models, which will be available later in production

Ride and handling enhancements engineered for greater driving refinement

Enhanced safety and technology includes Connected Cameras3, a fully integrated network of cameras that allow customers to remotely view the interior and exterior of their vehicle, in addition to recording events like crash and theft. Some features may require an OnStar plan

2025 Tahoe and Suburban Offer More curb appeal

The 2025 Tahoe and Suburban feature a new look, framed by a fresh front-end design that’s distinguished with new, bolder lighting. All six trims — LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier and High Country — receive a new front fascia, with select trims offering unique design cues. The Z71 — one of the nameplates’ fastest-selling trims — incorporates skid plates and a high-approach front fascia, while the High Country leans in on a sport-luxury theme, with a sophisticated balance of black and Galvano chrome trim.

“The new faces of Tahoe and Suburban are more expressive, borrowing inspiration from the recently refreshed Chevrolet truck lineup,” said Phil Zak, executive design director, Global Chevrolet. “They remain as versatile as ever, but with a greater emphasis on the details that have driven these large SUVs to the top of their segment.”

Additional refinements contribute to a stronger, more planted stance that appears more confident, while new 24-inch wheel designs, available for the first time on RST and High Country, further contribute to the Tahoe and Suburban’s fresh style.

New front and rear lighting also elevate the SUVs’ sophisticated design, with innovative technology delivered in a more refined package. Highlights include:

More integrated appearance of the daytime running lights (DRLs), with a thinner yet more prominent look of the top DRL, thanks to an angled prism within the lighting signature that creates bold illumination in a sleek housing

The more prominent lighting signature gives the vehicles a greater sense of personality, with the Premier and High Country trims further distinguished with standard welcome and walk-away lighting animations as well as animated swipe turn signals

Dual C-shaped light designs maintain the family appearance seen in other Chevrolet vehicles

Along with their new look and lighting, the 2025 Tahoe and Suburban also introduce two new exterior colors: Cypress Gray and Lakeshore Blue Metallic.

Revamped, tech-focused interior

The new Tahoe and Suburban feel airier and more spacious, with a revamped interior that emulates the technology focus of other recently introduced Chevrolet models. Sweeping lines and lowering the instrument panel increase the perceived space for driver and front row passenger.

Display screens are the centerpiece of the cabin, starting with an all-new standard 17.7-inch-diagonal freeform infotainment1 screen paired with the 11-inch-diagonal driver information center.

The screen is canted slightly toward the driver for a more commanding feeling of control, while still prioritizing easy access for the front-seat passenger. Designed to be intuitive without sacrificing a clean, sleek design, the team struck the careful balance of physical and digital controls in the cockpit.

Additional interior highlights include:

Redesigned center console with new storage options and a repositioned, more convenient wireless charging4 pad

New steering wheel design

Unique interior with Victory Red stitching on RST and all-new Jet Black/Sky Cool Gray interior on Premier

More sophisticated décor across the lineup, including Piano Black and Galvano chrome, as well as more soft-touch and wrapped materials on select trims

Upgraded and more refined High Country interior, with authentic wood décor — a first for Tahoe and Suburban — along with wingtip perforated leather seating surfaces, a unique steering wheel, “High Country” identification and a unique Jet Black/Mocha color combination

More powerful diesel engine

Also new is the refined, second-generation 3.0L inline-six turbo-diesel Duramax2, which offers more power for greater confidence on the road — particularly when trailering. It is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and is offered on all retail trims, including Z71 for the first time.

Launched previously on the Silverado 1500, the new diesel engine is rated at 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of peak torque, increases of 10 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively, over the current diesel engine’s 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

A retuned turbo compressor, along with new, higher-flow fuel injectors, revised piston-cooling oil jets, new steel pistons and improved temperature control features with the cooling system’s Active Thermal Management contribute to the engine’s enhanced power, while new sound absorption materials and a tuned air induction system help balance its performance with quietness and improved refinement.

A 5.3L gas V-8 remains the standard engine for LS, LT, RST, Z71 and Premier. The 6.2L V-8 is standard on High Country and available on RST, Z71 and Premier. The new diesel engine will be available in 2025 after initial launch.

Ride-and-handling refinements

The multilink independent rear suspension design introduced on the current Tahoe and Suburban has been updated to provide more refined ride-and-handling dynamics. Additional steering calibration improvements offer a confident drive experience across conditions.

“The already excellent ride-and-handling characteristics enabled by the independent rear suspension are taken to the next level with the 2025 Tahoe and Suburban,” said Martin Hayes, chief engineer. “Their responsiveness makes them feel much nimbler than their full-size dimensions suggest.”

Additionally, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control return as available features.

The Air Ride Adaptive Suspension is available on High Country and Z71, along with RST for the first time. It offers automatic load-leveling and ride-height adjustment. In highway driving, it automatically lowers the ride height to help reduce aerodynamic drag, which can help enhance efficiency. Driver-selectable heights can reduce entry/exit heights when the vehicle is parked and the driver can also raise the body for additional ground clearance when driving off-road.

With Magnetic Ride Control, which is standard on Premier and High Country and available on RST and Z71, sensors continually “read” the road 1,000 times a second to alter the damping rate of the shocks almost instantly. It is one of the fastest-reacting damping systems in the industry and helps reduce pitch, body roll and vibrations that can resonate in a large SUV.

Tow with confidence

Towing is important for Tahoe and Suburban customers. Whether it’s a driver’s first time towing or they are a seasoned driver who tows frequently, Chevrolet’s suite of trailering technology upgrades boost confidence behind the wheel.

Tahoe and Suburban will continue to include the trailering technologies customers know and love. A Max Trailering package is available and on select trims includes a high-capacity radiator and cooling fan, an integrated trailer brake controller, Hitch View 5, Hill Decent Control 5, Blind Zone Steering Assist with Trailering 5, and the Chevrolet Trailering App. Tahoe and Suburban will also introduce the following new and enhanced features:

Trailer Tire Health, which helps prevent trailer tire blowouts with a trailer tire life monitor and over-speed warning

Mobile Trailering App Load Rating Info, which offers anytime/anywhere access to the vehicle’s load rating

Forward Path Indication, which helps drivers navigate with their trailer with guidelines on the Surround View to indicate the width of the trailer and the trailer’s path. When the turn signal is activated, guidelines will show the driver the estimated turning path for both the vehicle and trailer

Boat Ramp Assist, which helps customers access a checklist and step-by-step instructions to prepare for towing, launching, and retrieving a boat, is newly available within the trailering app

Trailer Navigation, which calculates routes based on trailer size using built-in Google Maps

The 2025 Tahoe continues to offer max towing range of 8,400 lbs6 and Suburban offers 8,200 lbs6.

Enhanced safety and technology

When it comes to safety and driver awareness technology, the 2025 Tahoe and Suburban are expected to offer more than ever — including a new sensor that can detect certain types of motion in the vehicle, which can help identify if a passenger has been left in rear passenger areas of the vehicle.

“We want to help families by introducing a feature that may help them remember their precious cargo in the back seats,” explains Tricia Morrow, head of Global Safety Technology Strategy at GM. “This feature is a testament to GM’s commitment to developing innovative safety technology.”

Interior Motion Detection7 is new to GM and may detect certain types of micro-movements in the cabin. If movement is detected in the vehicle after it is in park and turned off, it can progressively escalate alerts to help raise awareness.

Connected Cameras3, a newly available feature, comprises a fully integrated network of cameras that allow customers to remotely view the interior and exterior of their vehicle, including 360 degree views of the exterior. Key benefits include automatic Crash Recording; Security Recording; Live View; My Recordings (dash cam functionality); industry-first cloud storage and more. Camera views and recordings are accessible via the myChevrolet mobile app8. Some features require an appropriate OnStar plan.

Tahoe and Suburban will continue to offer standard Chevy Safety Assist5 — a suite of safety features and driver assistance technologies that include: Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, and IntelliBeam. Additional standard safety features include Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver and Buckle to Drive.

Additional safety and driver convenience technology highlights include:

Super Cruise9: The industry’s first true hands-free driving driver assistance technology will be available in 2025 after initial launch. Super Cruise is available on more than 400,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada.

AutoSense Power Liftgate: This feature makes loading a Tahoe or Suburban easier when the user’s arms are full by automatically opening the liftgate when it senses the key fob behind the vehicle.

The 2025 Tahoe and Suburban are connected by OnStar to elevate the in-vehicle experience with a variety of available safety, entertainment and convenience features, including Super Cruise functionality, 24/7 access to live OnStar advisors, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, HD streaming, and more.

Built exclusively by GM’s Arlington Assembly Team

Production will take place at GM’s Arlington Assembly plant, in Texas10 — a facility celebrating 70 years of production in 2024. Announced earlier this year, GM is investing more than $500 million in the Texas facility to strengthen its industry-leading full-size SUV business. Through this more than half-a-billion-dollar investment, Arlington Assembly will receive new tooling and equipment in its stamping, body shop and general assembly areas. GM has announced nearly $2 billion in investments for Arlington Assembly since 2013.

The all-new 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban go on sale late next year. Additional details, including pricing, will be announced closer to the start of production. More information is available at www.chevrolet.com.