Cheers to Independence Day: Shake Up Your 4th of July Cocktails with Fresh Victor

Let’s be real—no one wants a “meh” cocktail at the barbecue. The secret to crafting unforgettable cocktails (and mocktails!) starts with one thing: quality ingredients. And when it comes to mixers, Fresh Victor is my not-so-secret weapon.

These cold-pressed, premium juice mixers are the real deal, available in seven flavors. They’ve racked up Double Gold Medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition—aka the Olympics of booze. One sip, and your taste buds will give a standing ovation.

With a wide range of bold, vibrant flavors, the mixing possibilities are as endless as the fireworks in the sky. Feeling festive but keeping it alcohol-free? Just splash some sparkling water into the Mexican Lime & Agave for a zingy, refreshing twist on a virgin Ranch Water. So simple, yet so satisfying.

My personal go-to? The Jalapeño & Lime—spicy, citrusy, and just the right amount of kick. I pair it with Ghost Tequila and throw in a few fresh jalapeño slices for extra heat. Want to mix things up? Swap in Kilinga Bacanora instead of tequila to add a smooth, smoky layer that screams summer nights by the firepit.

And don’t sleep on the Lemon Sour mixer. It’s the perfect partner for Broken Shed vodka—especially when blended with ice and frozen strawberries for a boozy, grown-up slushie that deserves its own party playlist.

So, whether you’re raising a glass to fireworks, freedom, or just the long weekend, Fresh Victor makes it easy to play mixologist and impress your crew.

Happy 4th—and cheers to cocktails that taste like celebration!

April Sun in Cuba

Ingredients

1.5 oz Broken Shed Vodka

0.5 oz apricot brandy liqueur

0.75 oz fresh lemon juice

0.25 oz fresh strawberry simple syrup

1 dash Angostura bitters

Directions

Add ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and double strain into a chilled coupe glass. No garnish.

Recipe courtesy Broken Shed Vodka

South Island Seltzer

Ingredients

2 oz Broken Shed Vodka

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz hibiscus simple syrup

6 oz cold seltzer

Garnish: rose water, lime wheel and orchid

Directions

Add Broken Shed Vodka, fresh lime juice, and hibiscus simple syrup into a glass filled with ice. Top with cold seltzer and spray the top of drink with rose water. Garnish with a lime wheel and an edible orchid.

Recipe by Zach McGrath

La Piñata

Ingredients

1.5 oz Broken Shed Vodka

0.5 oz ancho chile liqueur

0.5 oz pineapple juice

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

Garnish: pineapple fronds

Directions

Short shake all the ingredients with 3 ice cubes, then strain into a highball glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple fronds and serve with a straw.

Recipe courtesy Broken Shed Vodka