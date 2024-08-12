Championship Coverage for a Championship Program Metro Sports DFW and Duncanville ISD Team Up

Facebook

Duncanville, TX – August 12, 2024 – Metro Sports Communications, the premier provider of live, high school play-by-play sports coverage in the state, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Duncanville ISD. This collaboration will bring every Duncanville High School football game live to fans via DuncanvilleSportsNetwork.com, starting this fall.

As the Panthers aim for their third consecutive state championship, fans can look forward to unparalleled, professional play-by-play coverage. Each game will feature a one-hour Countdown to Kickoff Show with in-depth player and coach interviews, and a 45-minute Postgame Show, including live interviews, highlights, and comprehensive game analysis.

Halftime entertainment will feature the ‘Panther Power’ segment, celebrating Duncanville ISD faculty and staff, and spotlight interviews with local business leaders.

Chuck Kelly, Owner and General Manager of Metro Sports Communications, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “We’re excited to partner with the City of Champions. Duncanville’s elite program aligns perfectly with our vision, and we’re confident that fans will appreciate our major-market broadcast experience.”

Kelly, a veteran DFW sportscaster for 35 years, will lead the coverage, joined by former TCU linebacker David Stoltzman and Sportsradio 1310 The Ticket’s Donovan Lewis for expert analysis.

Derick Roberson, Athletic Director of Duncanville ISD, said: “The collaboration with Metro Sports Communications not only enhances our community’s connection to our athletic programs but also showcases the exceptional talent and dedication of our student-athletes. We look forward to a fantastic season and are thrilled to see our games receive the championship coverage they deserve.”

Catch the Panthers’ season opener against South Oak Cliff on September 6 at 6:30 p.m. Live coverage kicks off on DuncanvilleSportsNetwork.com.

For sponsorship information, contact Metro Sports Communications at 817-368-9040.

About Duncanville ISD

Duncanville Independent School District has more than 11,900 students and is home to the 5th largest high school in the state of Texas, Duncanville High School. This 18-campus school district has a diverse student body with 55% Hispanic, 40% African American, and 2% White. Affectionately known as the City of Champions, Duncanville is in the southwest region of Dallas County along Interstate 20 and Highway 67. The district is one of the largest employers in the area, employing approximately 1,800, including almost 800 classroom teachers.